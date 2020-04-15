搜尋字眼

Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋

輕鬆做出烤、焗、煮、炸、煎各種美食
減少90%脂肪*,100%美味

Airfryer XXL 健康空氣炸鍋
更美味 更減脂

智能感應技術

Rapid Air高速空氣循環技術

脂肪脫離技術

多用途: 輕鬆做出烤、焗、煮、炸、煎各種美食

XXL容量，可放入全雞或1.4千克薯條

HD9870/20
HD9870/20

Airfryer XXL Premium 健康空氣炸鍋備有智能感應技術

新一代Philips Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋可以助您在烹調過程中免除思考。只需兩個簡單步驟即可烹調出完美菜式：選擇食物種類，然後按下按鈕進行烹調。
智能感應器將自動調較烹調温度和時間， 讓您每次都能輕鬆做出稱心滿意的菜式！
XXL容量，可放入全雞或1.4千克薯條
XXL 特大容量，適合一家人，容量足以烹調全雞或多達 1.4 千克薯條。
Airfryer XXL Premium 健康空氣炸鍋
備有智能感應技術
新一代Philips Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋可以助您在烹調過程中免除思考。只需兩個簡單步驟即可烹調出完美菜式：選擇食物種類，然後按下按鈕進行烹調。
智能感應器將自動調較烹調温度和時間， 讓您每次都能輕鬆做出稱心滿意的菜式！
Airfryer XXL Premium 健康空氣炸鍋
配備脂肪脫離技術

現在，您可以去除食物中的多餘脂肪，享受更健康的美食。 Philips Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋獨有脂肪脫離技術，能夠分開和隔離油脂。在品嘗皮脆肉嫩烤全雞的同時，更可去除高達50%肉類脂肪*。

 

*用180°C烹調3隻生雞腿24分鐘
真正的健康空氣炸鍋 必須具備的專利海星形旋風內鍋
專利海星形旋風內鍋，配合強勁摩打及加熱器， 引發熱空氣在炸鍋內高速旋轉，威力猶如龍捲風一般，能有效地全面加熱食物，使其表面香脆，內裡仍能保留肉汁， 煮出外脆內嫩的美食。
Philips Airfryer 健康空氣炸鍋
清洗容易

健康空氣炸鍋的所有可拆式配件均適用於洗碗碟機，方便每次用後清潔。

觀看Premium健康空氣炸鍋XXL介紹

不同的健康空氣炸鍋 可供選擇

