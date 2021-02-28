Search terms

Eco Conscious Edition

Wake up to the new Philips Eco Conscious Edition

The world’s first breakfast set made with 100% Bio-based plastics* from used cooking oil. A better planet starts with a better breakfast.

Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set, HD5120

Discover the Philips Eco Conscious Edition

Philips Eco Conscious edition, kettle

Kettle
 

Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning.

Discover now ›
Philips Eco Conscious edition, Toaster

Toaster
 

Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning.

Discover now ›
Philips Eco Conscious edition, Coffee maker

Coffee Maker

Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning.

Discover now ›
攪拌杯

Blender
 

Prepare your favourite smoothie to go.

Discover now ›
Philips Eco Conscious edition, breakfast set, HD5120

Eco Conscious Edition

The ultimate breakfast set


Elegant style, impeccable performance and lower carbon footprint thanks to its Bio-based plastic. A small step towards a greener future

The world’s first breakfast set made from used cooking oil*

Breakfast set, product video

Philips Eco Conscious edition, with bio-based material

Help us put virgin plastics to rest with a Breakfast set made from used cooking oil and other plant waste. Used cooking oil can end up polluting the water and damaging our nature. But it does not need to be that way. In fact, used oil can become a resource – Bio-based plastics*. With this breakthrough innovation, we aim to avoid plastics made from fossil fuels and instead rely on what we already have.
 

By using this Bio-based plastic in our Eco Conscious Breakfast Set we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, during production process, by 21%**. Using less and reusing more, as part of our plan that’s built to last.

*Main body made from 100% PP plastic from used cooking oil and other plant waste, certified on a mass-balance basis. (BioPP is up to 94% of total plastic).
**Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene).

With our Eco Conscious Edition we’ve combined great design and high performance with sustainable innovation

Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set, HD5120

Dive into our collection

Breakfast set, product video

Philips Eco Conscious edition, made for any home, breakfast set

Made for any home

With our collection's modern and minimalistic design, sustainability never looked so stylish. Our nature-inspired range uses calm colors and natural materials and finishes that will look great in any kitchen.

Philips Eco Conscious edition, recycled materials, breakfast set

Recycled materials

Believe it or not, but we convert used cooking oil and other plast-waste into Bio-based plastics*. How cool is that!

Philips Eco Conscious edition, everyday use, breakfast set

Built to last, for everyday use

We not only produce sustainably, we produce to last. All our products are carefully manufactured with recyclable and durable material. Built to last.

Philips Eco Conscious edition, made to perform, breakfast set

Made to perform

Make every morning fast and efficient. Save time and limit your waste in the kitchen with the Philips Eco Conscious edition.

More on Eco Conscious Edition

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions

What is Bio-based material?

Bio-based material means a material that is composed of biological products or renewable domestic agricultural materials (including plant, animal, and marine materials) or foresty materials or an intermediate feedstock. It takes only years to be produced and usually needs CO2 for its production process, which is taken out of the air and reducing therefore global warming.

What is fossil-based material?

Fossil-based material means a material made from petrochemicals. It was a biobased material, but within hundreds of million years converted via  fossils into crude oil, which can exhaust, as only a certain volume is available on the earth. So is not sustainable and not suitable for circular economy as it takes many million years to be produced and releases CO2 to the air at end of life and contributing negatively to global warming.

What is the difference bio-based/ fossil-based?

Main difference between bio-based material and fossil-based material is, that so it takes much more  time to produce fossil-based materials, so that it can exhaust easily, what makes it less sustainable, whereas bio-based materials can be newly produced within years with taking out CO2 from the air, what makes it sustainable.

What is bio-based PP?

It is the most common plastics material type in the world, but the main element of the material structure, the carbons, are coming from a bio-based feedstock, mainly from plant origin.

What is bio-based and fossil-based plastics?

Carbons are the main structure element to build a plastic material and these are  coming from a bio-based feedstock (mainly Biodiesel from plants) or fossil-based feedstock (crude oil from oil fields). You can use the same production lines for both feedstocks, as the basic material elements, the carbons, are the same.

What is a renewable PP?

Renewable PP is a PP, which is capable of being renewed and is not depleted when used as it is part of the circular economy via chemical and mechanical recycling.

What is Circular economy?

Circular economy is a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources. 

What is Global warming?

Global warming is the mainly human-caused rise of the average temperature of the Earth climate system. The largest human influence has been the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, etc. Fossil fuel burning is the dominant source of these gases.

Discover more

