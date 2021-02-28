Eco Conscious Edition
Elegant style, impeccable performance and lower carbon footprint thanks to its Bio-based plastic. A small step towards a greener future
Help us put virgin plastics to rest with a Breakfast set made from used cooking oil and other plant waste. Used cooking oil can end up polluting the water and damaging our nature. But it does not need to be that way. In fact, used oil can become a resource – Bio-based plastics*. With this breakthrough innovation, we aim to avoid plastics made from fossil fuels and instead rely on what we already have. By using this Bio-based plastic in our Eco Conscious Breakfast Set we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, during production process, by 21%**. Using less and reusing more, as part of our plan that’s built to last.
**Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene).
With our collection's modern and minimalistic design, sustainability never looked so stylish. Our nature-inspired range uses calm colors and natural materials and finishes that will look great in any kitchen.
Believe it or not, but we convert used cooking oil and other plast-waste into Bio-based plastics*. How cool is that!
We not only produce sustainably, we produce to last. All our products are carefully manufactured with recyclable and durable material. Built to last.
Make every morning fast and efficient. Save time and limit your waste in the kitchen with the Philips Eco Conscious edition.
Bio-based material means a material that is composed of biological products or renewable domestic agricultural materials (including plant, animal, and marine materials) or foresty materials or an intermediate feedstock. It takes only years to be produced and usually needs CO2 for its production process, which is taken out of the air and reducing therefore global warming.
Fossil-based material means a material made from petrochemicals. It was a biobased material, but within hundreds of million years converted via fossils into crude oil, which can exhaust, as only a certain volume is available on the earth. So is not sustainable and not suitable for circular economy as it takes many million years to be produced and releases CO2 to the air at end of life and contributing negatively to global warming.
Main difference between bio-based material and fossil-based material is, that so it takes much more time to produce fossil-based materials, so that it can exhaust easily, what makes it less sustainable, whereas bio-based materials can be newly produced within years with taking out CO2 from the air, what makes it sustainable.
It is the most common plastics material type in the world, but the main element of the material structure, the carbons, are coming from a bio-based feedstock, mainly from plant origin.
Carbons are the main structure element to build a plastic material and these are coming from a bio-based feedstock (mainly Biodiesel from plants) or fossil-based feedstock (crude oil from oil fields). You can use the same production lines for both feedstocks, as the basic material elements, the carbons, are the same.
Renewable PP is a PP, which is capable of being renewed and is not depleted when used as it is part of the circular economy via chemical and mechanical recycling.
Circular economy is a system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources.
Global warming is the mainly human-caused rise of the average temperature of the Earth climate system. The largest human influence has been the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, etc. Fossil fuel burning is the dominant source of these gases.
