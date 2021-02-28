Eco Conscious Edition

Help us put virgin plastics to rest with a Breakfast set made from used cooking oil and other plant waste. Used cooking oil can end up polluting the water and damaging our nature. But it does not need to be that way. In fact, used oil can become a resource – Bio-based plastics*. With this breakthrough innovation, we aim to avoid plastics made from fossil fuels and instead rely on what we already have.

By using this Bio-based plastic in our Eco Conscious Breakfast Set we contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions, during production process, by 21%**. Using less and reusing more, as part of our plan that’s built to last.