Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Healthy Drinks
Tasty and nutritious smoothies and juices at home

 
Our range of juicers and high speed blenders make it easy for you to enjoy your favourite juices. Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. Find out more below!

Philips Healthy Drinks

Discover Philips' wide range of centrifugal juicers, slow juicers and blenders

Philips Centrifugal Juicer HR1832/00

Centrifugal Juicer

Our powerful juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables

Discover more ›
Philips Slow Juicer HR1889/71

Slow Juicer

Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables

Discover more ›
Philips High-Speed Blender HR3760/00

High-Speed Blender

Make the tastiest smoothies, sauces and soups in an instant with a blender

Discover more ›
Explore the differences
Product warranty, Philips, 2 years warranty

Product warranty

2 year product warranty 
from date of purchase

Why drink juices and smoothies?

It can be difficult to get enough vegetables, one way to quickly and easily add more vegetables to your diet is to juice or make smoothies. With the right ingredients, smoothies and juices can really boost your health.

400g

The WHO recommends 400g of fruit and vegetable per day

1.7 million people

1.7 million people's lives could be saved each year by eating more fruit and vegetables

Fruits

Fruit and vegetables are an integral part of a balanced diet

Homemade juices

Homemade juices with fresh ingredients can contain up to 90%* of the nutrients in fruits and vegetables

* Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.

Philips High-Speed Blender
Fresh juice every day

Make fresh juices and smoothies

at home

Drinking juices or smoothies is an easy way to get the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day. Delicious with breakfast, on the go, or after exercise. For yourself or for the whole family.

our favorite ingredients

Your favorite ingredients

With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients. Choose your favorite combinations of fruits and vegetables and make your own juices and smoothies; without extra sugars or other additives.

Increase your daily intake of nutrients

Increase your daily intake of nutrients

Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. They help increase your intake of nutrients so you can get the recommended daily amount with minimum fuss and maximum taste.

What is the difference?

Discover the differences between a centrifugal juicer, slow juicer and a blender

 

Do you want a lot of refreshing juice, a shot-concentrated diet or a fiber-rich smoothie? Whether you choose a slow juicer or centrifugal juicer depends on the kind of juice you like. A blender helps you mix different ingredients, such as vegetables and fruits, into fresh juices, smoothies or soups.

Philips centrifugal juicer

Centrifugal Juicers

Refreshing healthy juice

  • For fruits, vegetables
  • Refreshing juice
  • Clear liquid

  • Fibre

1 star

  • Vitamins

5 stars
Discover more ›
Philips slow juicer

Slow Juicers

Concentrated shot of nutrition

  • Fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts
  • Smooth, thick juice
  • Concentrated liquid

  • Fibre

3 stars

  • Vitamins

5 stars
Discover more ›
Philips blender

High-Speed Blenders

Fibre rich smoothies

  • Fruit, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, ice
  • Smooth, thick juice
  • Concentrated liquid

  • Fibre

5 stars

  • Vitamins

5 stars
Discover more ›

Philips Juicers and High-Speed Blenders

See all juicers and blenders from Philips

See all products ›

More on Philips Healthy Drinks

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions

What is the difference between a centrifugal juicer and slow juicer?

The slow juicer differs from the juicer by the way of juice extraction. The centrifugal juicer grinds fruit and vegetables and separates the juice from the pulp by means of centrifuging power, while the slow juicer slowly squeezes the juice from fruit and vegetables. Neither juicer generates heat during juice extraction. Both juicers get the most out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and therefore have similar levels of vitamins and nutrients.

Compared to a centrifugal juicer, a slow juicer squeezes more concentrated juice with more fiber and the juice yield is higher with a slow juicer. On the other hand, a juice from a juicer is ready faster, because you do not have to cut the fruit and vegetables, thanks to the large filling funnel.

If you prefer a firm juice, full of fiber, the slow juicer is the most suitable for you. With both models you can enjoy healthy and delicious juice every day, full of vitamins!

What is the difference between a high-speed blender and a food processor?

A food processor, also called a mixer, usually has more functions than a blender has thanks to a variety of accessories. In addition to mixing, a food processor usually also manages to grind, slice and knead dough, which makes it an effective kitchen tool for several different purposes. 

A food processor is larger and therefore takes up more space than a blender does, which makes the blender feel smoother and easier to pick up and use. Before purchasing a kitchen appliance, it is therefore a good idea to identify your needs so that you are sure that you are buying the right machine for your purposes. 

What fruits and vegetables can I juice with this appliance?

The most common fruits and vegetables processed in a juicer are:
 

  • Apples
  • Carrots
  • Melons
  • Pineapples
  • Grapes
  • Oranges
  • Pears
  • Nectarines
  • Kiwis
  • Celery
  • Beetroot
  • Ginger
  • Berries (e.g.strawberries)
     

Note: Fruit and vegetable that contain starch (e.g. banana, mango, sugar cane, avocado, pumpkin) cannot be juiced, for this purpose use a blender instead.

Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?

  1. Yes, you can juice citrus fruits with your juicer
  2. We advise you to peel them before juicing because on the one hand the peel may be chemically treated, and on the other hand the white pith of the fruits tastes bitter and may affect the taste of the juice

Can I juice all kinds of fruit and vegetables with the juicer?

Yes, you can juice almost any kind of fruit or vegetable. Make sure you remove stones from fruits before juicing them.
 

Very hard and/or fibrous or starchy fruits or vegetables, such as sugar cane, banana and mango, are not suitable for juicing in this appliance.

Philips support is here, contact

Need support for
 your older models?

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Help me find the number

    Discover more

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive offers,
    just for you

    Get opportunities to test new Philips innovations

    Receive early access to exclusive offers

    Be the first to hear about new products and sales

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.