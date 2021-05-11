Our powerful juicers bring out the best, even from the toughest fruit and vegetables
Get more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from fresh fruit and vegetables
Make the tastiest smoothies, sauces and soups in an instant with a blender
Product warranty
2 year product warranty
from date of purchase
* Internal tests on grapes, watermelon, tomato, apple, orange, strawberry and pineapple extracting, ranging from 69% to 92% depending on fruit.
Drinking juices or smoothies is an easy way to get the right amount of fruits and vegetables every day. Delicious with breakfast, on the go, or after exercise. For yourself or for the whole family.
With a push of a button makes it possible to mix your favorite ingredients. Choose your favorite combinations of fruits and vegetables and make your own juices and smoothies; without extra sugars or other additives.
Increase your daily intake of nutrients
Choosing healthier drinks is a key part of getting a balanced diet. They help increase your intake of nutrients so you can get the recommended daily amount with minimum fuss and maximum taste.
Do you want a lot of refreshing juice, a shot-concentrated diet or a fiber-rich smoothie? Whether you choose a slow juicer or centrifugal juicer depends on the kind of juice you like. A blender helps you mix different ingredients, such as vegetables and fruits, into fresh juices, smoothies or soups.
Refreshing healthy juice
Concentrated shot of nutrition
Fibre rich smoothies
The slow juicer differs from the juicer by the way of juice extraction. The centrifugal juicer grinds fruit and vegetables and separates the juice from the pulp by means of centrifuging power, while the slow juicer slowly squeezes the juice from fruit and vegetables. Neither juicer generates heat during juice extraction. Both juicers get the most out of your fresh fruits and vegetables and therefore have similar levels of vitamins and nutrients.
Compared to a centrifugal juicer, a slow juicer squeezes more concentrated juice with more fiber and the juice yield is higher with a slow juicer. On the other hand, a juice from a juicer is ready faster, because you do not have to cut the fruit and vegetables, thanks to the large filling funnel.
If you prefer a firm juice, full of fiber, the slow juicer is the most suitable for you. With both models you can enjoy healthy and delicious juice every day, full of vitamins!
A food processor, also called a mixer, usually has more functions than a blender has thanks to a variety of accessories. In addition to mixing, a food processor usually also manages to grind, slice and knead dough, which makes it an effective kitchen tool for several different purposes.
A food processor is larger and therefore takes up more space than a blender does, which makes the blender feel smoother and easier to pick up and use. Before purchasing a kitchen appliance, it is therefore a good idea to identify your needs so that you are sure that you are buying the right machine for your purposes.
The most common fruits and vegetables processed in a juicer are: Note: Fruit and vegetable that contain starch (e.g. banana, mango, sugar cane, avocado, pumpkin) cannot be juiced, for this purpose use a blender instead.
Yes, you can juice almost any kind of fruit or vegetable. Make sure you remove stones from fruits before juicing them. Very hard and/or fibrous or starchy fruits or vegetables, such as sugar cane, banana and mango, are not suitable for juicing in this appliance.
