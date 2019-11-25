No one wants a creased shirt, as it can really detract from the rest of your outfit and undermine how smart you look. If you don’t have the time for full-on ironing, consider giving your clothes a quick steam. Philips garment steamer only takes less than a minute to heat up and can be used on hanging shirts, so it doesn’t require an ironing board. And if you’re packing your shirts for a business trip, you can take it with you as it fits neatly in your suitcase. If your shirt isn’t cotton, you might want to know how to get creases out of polyester and other types of synthetic fibres. To avoid wrinkles in the first place, using the right drying technique is essential. When using a dryer, make sure to remove the items as soon as the cycle is over - this way, there won't be time for wrinkles to form on your clothes'. When ironing, take extra care. Using an iron is usually not recommended as the synthetic fibres of polyester could melt or get burn marks, especially if the iron plate is too hot. Steaming is usually a better (and safer!) option.