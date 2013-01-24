Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1
Centrifugal Juicer

    Centrifugal Juicer

    Explore all juicers

    Philips centrifugal juicers
    The faster, easier way to make healthy and delicious tasting juice

    Philips centrifugal juicers

    Refreshing, healthy juice — with up to 50% more fiber        

    Blenders

    Masticating
    Juicer

    Centrifugal
    Juicer

    Philips Juicer

    All in one compact design

    Philips Viva Centrifugal Juicer
     HR1836/01  

    Be the first to review this item

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 minute – in a compact design.  Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.
    Checkmark

    Takes limited space in your kitchen with

    The compact design
    Checkmark

    Juice up to 1.5L in one go
    Checkmark

    QuickClean technology with QuickClean

    sieve and integrated pulp container

    Suggested retail price: HKD638.00

    Reviews & Awards

    Be the first to review this item

    Awards

    IF Design Award

    Get creative in the kitchen      

    Make smoothies

    Mix and match to experiment with your favourite and find that perfect combination.  Now the whole family can enjoy juice the way they like it.
    Carrot juicer
    Modes on juicer
    *Model shown in the above graphic is not available in Hong Kong*

    Explore our full range


    From high-performance blenders to masticating and centrifugal juicers, we have all you need to make your own smoothies and juices at home

    Find a product that's right for you:

    Go to product advisor
    Range

    Innergizer

    High performance blender that pulverizes hard ingredients like nuts, seeds, root vegetables and ice, adding more nutrients into your glass
    Know more
    Range

    Avance Masticating Juicer

    MicroMasticating Technology extracts more juice, fibers, nutrients and vitamins from fruit and leafy green

     
    Know more
    Viva compact centrifugal juicer

    Daily Mini Blender

    With the On-the-Go bottle, you can enjoy all your favourite homemade beverages everywhere.

     
    Know more

    Find a product that's right for you

     

    Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.

    My favorite drinks are:

    Clear & refreshing smoothy

    Clear & refreshing

    Smooth & creamy smoothy

    Smooth & creamy

    Thick & satisfying smoothy

    Thick & satisfying

    I really want to use:

    Fruit & veg smoothy

    Fruit & veg

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

    Result: Centrifugal

    centrifugal

    Philips Viva Collection Centrifugal juicers

     

    Healthy juice from a compact juicer.

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Masticating

    Masticating juicer

    Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicers

     

    Our masticating juicers efficiently handle any ingredients you like. Make delicious, healthy juices from all your fruits and vegetables

    See products

    Learn more

    I really want to use:

    Fruit & veg smoothy

    Fruit & veg

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

    Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

    Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

    Extracting as much nutrition as possible is:

    Very important

    Important

    Not so important

    Result: Blender

    Blenders

    Daily Collection Mini

    Blender

    With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

    Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.
    Innergizer blender

    Philips Avance Collection

    Innergizer high speed blender

    Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Blender

    Blender

    Daily Collection Mini

    Blender

     

    With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

    Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Innergizer high speed blender

    Innergizer High-speed blender

    Philips Avance Collection

    Innergizer high speed blender

     

    Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

    See products

    **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
    Get Started Previous Next

    Easy juicing & clean-up

     

    • QuickClean technology
    • QuickClean sieve allows you to wipe away the fibers with a standard kitchen sponge 
    • Integrated pulp container collects all pulp for easy disposal
    • All removable parts are dishwasher safe

    Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

    Recipes for health

     

    Get the most out of your Philips centrifugal juicer with these delicious and healthy recipes.

     

    Carrot Ginger smoothie
    Organic Apple Pear Juice
    Healthy juice app

    Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

     

    Download our Healthy Drinks app with tasty recipes and useful tips for everyday juicing and blending.

     

    Get the app:

    App store
    Google play store
    Learn more about the app

    More to choose from

    Explore all our Philips centrifugal juicers
    See all

    Support

    Find the Manuals, FAQs and documentation you need

    Open support section
    Register your product