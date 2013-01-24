Home
    A healthy boost to your day      

    Fresh juices

    Our masticating juicers efficiently handle the ingredients you like.  So you can experiment with fruits, hard vegetables, leafy greens and nuts to create the perfect juice for everyone in the family.
    Vegetable juicer
    It’s perfectly natural.  Our masticating juicers get more vitamins, nutrients and fiber from fresh fruits and vegetables.  With the sorbet accessory, it crushes frozen fruits into deliciously smooth, natural sorbets.
    Glasses of juice
    Discover your own perfect juice. Make delicious, healthy juices from your favourite fruits and vegetables with masticating juicers from the world’s number one juicer brand.
    3-steps-to-goodness

    MicroMasticating technology

     

    Our masticating, or slow-press, juicers grind to extract more juice and fiber.  Thanks to the unique MicroMasticating technology, the Avance  Masticating Juicer extracts up to 90% of the fruit into the glass.

    Explore our full range

     

    From high-performance blenders to masticating and centrifugal juicers, we have all you need to make your own smoothies and juices at home

    Easy & convenient from start to finish

     

    • A special reverse function squeezes out more juice into your glass and rinses the juicer at the same time.
    • QuickClean allows you to detach and rinse everything clean in just 60 seconds.
    • Our unique no-sieve design makes clean-up a breeze without sponges or brushes.
    • Our innovative drip-stop spout keeps your counter clean between glasses.

     

    Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

    Creative juicing

    Get the most out of your Philips masticating juicer with these delicious and healthy recipes.

    Carrot Ginger smoothie
    Organic Apple Pear Juice
    Healthy juice app

    Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

     

    Download our Healthy Drinks app with tasty recipes and useful tips for everyday juicing and blending.

     

    Get the app:

    App store
    Google play store
    Learn more about the app

    More to choose from

    Explore all our Philips masticating juicers

