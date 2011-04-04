Discontinued
HQ200/51
Keep a clean shave
A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.
Cleans and lubricates
Cool Breeze scent
Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.
Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.