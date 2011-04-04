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Discontinued

jet Clean cleaning solution

HQ200/51

Keep a clean shave

A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads.

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For maximum performance

Keep a clean shave

  • Cleans and lubricates

  • Cool Breeze scent

Ensures maximum shaving performance

Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

For a thorough clean

After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

Technical Specifications

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