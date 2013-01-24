Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

jet Clean cleaning solution

HQ200/51
  • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave
    -{discount-value}

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    HQ200/51

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD48.00
    Find similar products

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD48.00
    Find similar products

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    Keep a clean shave

    A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/51 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

    Keep a clean shave

    For maximum performance

    • Cleans and lubricates
    • Cool Breeze scent

    Ensures maximum shaving performance

    Jet Clean solution cleans and lubricates your shaving heads.

    For a thorough clean

    After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

    Leaves a fresh scent on your shaving heads

    Fresh scent that will remain on your shaving head, so you can enjoy the perfect fresh and clean shave of your electric shaver.

    Technical Specifications

    • Content

      Capacity
      300 ml
      Content sufficient for
      Up to ~ 1 month of use
      Packaging
      1 bottle

    • Cleaning

      Usage
      Change the shaving cleaning liquid every month

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.