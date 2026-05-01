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  • Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums
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    Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX7413/06

    Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

    Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums with 10x more plaque removal*. Featuring our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology for a powerful yet gentle clean, even in those hard-to-reach areas.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,388.00

    Philips Sonicare Series 6500 Rechargeable toothbrush

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    See all 6000 series

    Advanced care for sensitive teeth and gums

    Gently removes 10x more plaque*

    • 10x more plaque removal*
    • Gentle on sensitive teeth and gums
    • Next-Generation Sonicare Technology
    • Visual Pressure Sensor
    • 3 brush modes, 3 intensities
    Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

    Extra gentle on sensitive teeth

    Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This S2 Sensitive brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind. With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, it helps you remove 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush*.

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

    This electric toothbrush uses our Next-Generation Sonicare Technology to give you a truly even clean throughout your whole mouth. The motor adjusts power automatically so there is a zero drop in performance when you reach those harder-to-clean areas. Enjoy a gentle yet effective clean for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Extra support to protect your gums

    Extra support to protect your gums

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up and your gums will stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Give your clean a boost with 9 brushing settings. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it. Choose between Clean, Sensitive and White mode. Pick one of three intensity settings.

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Achieve your oral-health care goals with the Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalized to you. Together, you are unstoppable.

    Carry the care, take it anywhere

    Carry the care, take it anywhere

    Our travel case allows you to take your device on the go. It is strong enough to keep your Sonicare toothbrush safe, yet compact enough to slip into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion.

    Guided brushing sessions

    Guided brushing sessions

    Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 20 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    21 days of regular brushing

    21 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 21 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      21 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display 0.08 W
      OFF mode (no attachments)
      N/A

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Navy Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected brushing app
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Travel case
      Travel case
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 6500 rechargeable toothbrush
      Travel case
      1 Travel case
      Brush head
      • 1 S2 Sensitive
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defence
      Charger
      1 USB-A charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      10x more effective*
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      White
      To remove surface stains
      Sensitive
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Light ring illuminates purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Sonicare app

      Tracking and progress reports
      Monitors brushing patterns over time, helping you maintain your oral health.

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