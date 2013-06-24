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  • Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

    Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9003/05

    Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

    The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD238.00

    Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

    Cleaning in between teeth and hard-to-clean areas

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • Cleaning in between teeth
    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

    The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed,high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare InterCare brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 InterCare standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Gum health
      Improves gum health in 2 weeks

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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