100% whiter teeth in 3 days*

Brighten your teeth with this Premium W3 brush head. It uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in a pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days*. The soft-touch head enhances the bristle motion to comfortably reach more areas and remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.