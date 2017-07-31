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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Toothbrush

    HX9924/12

    Complete care for your oral health

    Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its smart, app-connected technology delivers a personalized experience every time you brush.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD2,588.00

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Toothbrush

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    See all DiamondClean Smart

    Complete care for your oral health

    Gently removes up to 10x more plaque*

    • 10x more plaque removal*
    • Up to 100% more stain removal**
    • Visual pressure sensor
    • 5 modes & 3 intensities
    100% more stain removal in 3 days*

    100% more stain removal in 3 days*

    Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean+, and Tongue Care - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean.

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Real-time feedback and brushing insights

    Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide brushing guidance, real-time feedback, and insights to improve your brushing routine. With advanced coaching and progress tracking, you’ll get the most out of every brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable.

    Designed to care, with care

    Designed to care, with care

    From its slim design to the sleek charging glass, this electric toothbrush is designed with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, the charging travel case keeps your toothbrush charged and protected wherever you go.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    14 days of regular brushing

    14 days of regular brushing

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after a single charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.06W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Software support
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected Sonicare app
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Sleek and compact design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Smart
      Brush heads
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1 W3 Premium White
      • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      • 1 T1 TongueCare+
      Charger
      1 Charging base and glass
      Travel case
      1 Charging travel case

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      10x more effective*
      Whitening
      Up to 100% more stain removal**
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums
      White+
      To help remove surface stains
      Tongue Care
      For long-lasting fresh breath

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head

    • Sonicare app

      Tracking and progress reports
      Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
      Real-time coaching
      Receive feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
      Personalized guidance
      Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

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    * Suggested retail price

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    • vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • *in White+ mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 3 days.
    • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

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