Accessory head for VisaPure Advanced

SC6060/00
    The Revitalizing Massage Head is developed with experts in Japanese massage. The customized DualMotion programme increases the blood circulation and relaxes the facial muscles, for a revitalized, radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. See all benefits

    Radiant and revitalized skin

    Stimulates blood flow and relaxes the muscles

    • Revitalizing Massage
    • Intelligent Head
    Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

    Reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the muscles

    The Revitalizing Massage head provides a deep level massage that reaches the deeper layers of the skin. Thereby it relaxes the small facial muscles and gives you a relaxing, comfortable experience.

    Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

    Feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute

    The customized DualMotion programme delivers a revitalizing and relaxing experience. It has been developed with experts in Japanese massage and is designed to mimic the renowned massage techniques called Petrissage and Tapotement. It can do what your hands cannot do. Thanks to the elegant and functional design of the Head with its five small balls, it feels like 750 fingertips tapping your skin per minute, massaging your skin. The Revitalizing Massage programme lasts 3 minutes, and you can enjoy a facial massage several times a week.

    More oxygen and nutrients are available in the skin

    Using the Revitalizing Massage head with its customized DualMotion programme, you will increase your blood circulation, which will give you a radiant skin with a healthy looking glow. Experience a pleasant, revitalizing sensation on your skin.

    Can be used with and without creams, lotions and oils

    Easy to integrate in your skincare routine. The Head can be used with your current skincare products and brands, like creams, serums, oils and essences. You can also use it without any cream if you'd prefer.

    The Head is easy to clean with warm water and soap

    The Head is easy to clean. Simply clean it in the sink with warm water and soap.

    3 minutes program, 2 intensity settings, two-way rotation

    Thanks to the Intelligent Head Recognition of the VisaPure Advanced range, the device recognizes the Head once it is put on, and automatically triggers a customized programme of DualMotion, with dedicated levels of rotation, vibration, duration of the programme and direction of rotation. The Revitalizing Massage programme uses two-way rotation to be able to follow the lymphatic flow in the skin.

    Use 1-3 times a week for a revitalizing experience

    Use the Revitalizing Massage head 1 to 3 times a week for a relaxing and revitalizing experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Usage only with
      VisaPure Advanced
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Intelligent Head Recognition

      Intelligent Heads
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Customized DualMotion
      Yes
      Dedicated rotation, vibration
      Yes
      Developed with experts
      Experts in Japanese massage
      Intensity settings
      2
      Program duration
      3 minutes

    • Two-way rotation

      Rotates left and right
      Yes

