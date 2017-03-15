Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Steam irons Philips Azur 8000 Series

Perfect ironing results in no time

Iron quickly and efficiently with the new Philips Azur 8000 series!

DST8050/26

Philips Azur steam irons 8000 series

3000 W power for effective ironing

260 g steam boost removes even the toughest creases

85 g/min continuous steam for best results

No risk of burning thanks to the OptimalTEMP function

Philips Azur steam iron 8000 series

Euromonitor International Limited, as defined by the category of irons; sales by volume, data for 2022.

Euromonitor International Limited, as defined by the category of irons; sales by volume, data for 2022.

The strongest steam stream thanks to intelligent system of power management

The power of 3000 W ensures quick heating and effective work. You don't have to wait long for the iron to be ready for use. The Philips Azur 8000 heats up in moments thanks to its 3000W power. Iron what you need in no time.

260g steam boost to remove the toughest creases

 

It will be perfect when you want to easily smooth out extremely difficult to iron places. This is a useful option especially in the case of denim or other thicker fabrics that a simple pair will not cope with.

Strong steam stream allows you to iron vertically

 

Get ready to leave quickly. Iron a dress or shirt placed on a hanger without the need to unfold the ironing board. The vertical stream of steam will also allow you to smooth and refresh the curtains.

Effortless ironing thanks to intelligent automatic steam technology

 

Thanks to the new motion sensor technology, the iron adjusts the stream of steam to the movements you make with it. The ironing process becomes faster.

OptimalTEMP technology

 

It guarantees no risk of burning all ironable fabrics. Now you don't have to worry about anything.

Long-lasting maximum performance

 

The iron will maintain its maximum performance for longer thanks to the Quick Calc Release function. You can easily remove scale or limescale and the device will remain in good condition for years.

The 350ml water tank means more ironing in one go

 

Thanks to the fact that the tank does not need to be refilled as often, you will finish the job faster and smooth more fabrics at once.

See the Philips Azur 8000 Series steam irons in action

Discover the new irons Philips Azur 8000 series!

Are you ready to buy a Philips steam iron?

Philips Azur steam irons 8000 series

Our new Philips Azur 8000 series ensures perfect ironing. Thanks to the powerful steam stream of 260 g, it can quickly deal with even the toughest creases. With 3000W of power, the iron heats up quickly, and the powerful continuous stream of steam ensures perfect ironing results.

Suggested retail price: HKD1,698.00

Frequently asked questions

Is the Philips Azur 8000 series iron safe for all types of fabrics?

Yes, the Philips Azur 8000 series iron is safe for all types of ironable fabrics. There is no risk of burning and damaging clothes.

What water should I use for my Philips Azur 8000 iron?

Using the right type of water will help extend the life of your iron.

 

The device can be filled with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, scale can build up quickly. In this case, try using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralized water mixed with tap water). 

 

Do not use perfumed water, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they dangerous, but they can also cause water splashes, brown spots or damage to your Philips iron.

Is the soleplate of the Philips Azur 8000 series safe for all clothes?

Don't worry about damaging your clothes, the heated soleplate is specially designed not to burn or shine your clothes. The super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate glides over creases effortlessly yet with the gentleness it deserves. It is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

What is Optimal-TEMP Technology?

OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no risk of burning. The soleplate heats up to the optimum temperature that is safe for all fabrics and prevents wet spots. The heated soleplate helps to smooth the fabric when ironing horizontally and vertically and provides even better results thanks to the steam released.

Looking for a different ironing solution?

Compare and choose the right ironing solution for you!

Check out all our ironing solutions

Subscribe to our newsletter

Exclusive offers,
just for you

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.