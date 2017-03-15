Using the right type of water will help extend the life of your iron.

The device can be filled with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, scale can build up quickly. In this case, try using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralized water mixed with tap water).

Do not use perfumed water, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals. Not only are they dangerous, but they can also cause water splashes, brown spots or damage to your Philips iron.