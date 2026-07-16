Thoroughly clean all parts before the first use and after each subsequent use to ensure good hygiene. After each feeding, disassemble all parts and wash them in warm, soapy water. Ensure that any food residues are removed, and then rinse thoroughly. If you use a brush to clean the tip of the feeding nipple, clean it as carefully as possible to avoid damage.



Sterilize the cleaned parts using a Philips Avent sterilizer, or boil them in water for 5 minutes.