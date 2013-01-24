Home
Garment Steamers
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

    Remove wrinkles easily everyday

    Standing garment steamers

    EasyTouch Plus
    Garment steamer

    De-wrinkle and refresh all your clothes — including delicates — with the power of steam. Handy accessories deliver easy results, even on tricky-to-iron clothes.  
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
    steamplate
    Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate.
    styleboard
    StyleBoard gives support for crisp results.
    Steam levels
    5 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics.
    Brush
    Fabric brush & pleat maker accessories included.**

    *Compared to the predecessor model GC506

    **Included only in GC518, GC524, GC527
    GC442/67 Handheld Steamer

    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.
    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of creasing or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.
    Cover more

    Cover more with every stroke for faster steaming

     

    The EasyTouch Plus has a steam plate that is 25% larger* than previous models, so each stroke covers a wider area — and you finish steaming more quickly and efficiently.

    *Compared to the predecessor model GC506
    Using a steamer

    Extra support for crisp results

     

    The StyleBoard accessory provides a flat surface when you need extra support. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and StyleBoard for convenient, effective vertical steaming.
    5 steam settings

    Choose from 5 steam settings

     

    Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from thicker fabrics to delicates.
    A variety of accessories

    A variety of accessories included

     

    The steamer comes with a range of handy accessories, including a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration on thicker fabrics. The pleat maker accessory creates crisp creases where you need them for an elegant finishing touch.

    Find the best clothes steamer for you

    ProTouch 2-in-1

    ProTouch 2-in-1

    HKD2,498.00*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    HKD898.00*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    ClearTouch

    ClearTouch

    HKD1,298.00*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features

    Power
    • 1500W
    • 1600W
    • 1600W

    Continuous steam
    • 30g/min
    • 32g/min
    • 32g/min

    Steam settings
    • 3
    • 3
    • 5

    Support accessory
    • -
    • -
    • StyleBoard

    Water tank capacity
    • 1.2L
    • 1.6L
    • 1.6L

    Special Technology
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Calc Management
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
    • Easy rinse de-calc
