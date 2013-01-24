Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

SC5991/00
  • Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin
    -{discount-value}

    Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

    SC5991/00

    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

    Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

    Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

    Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush

    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

    Replacement Brush Head specifically designed for Sensitive Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

    Replacement Brush Head for Sensitive Skin

    For clean and soft skin

    • Replace every 3 months
    • For daily use
    • Normal to sensitive skin
    • Easy to replace
    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

    Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

    Ultra soft bristles for a more effective, gentle cleaning

    The specially designed filaments are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head to deliver an even softer and delicate cleansing experience specific for sensitive skin.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For sensitive skin

    • Ease of use

      Compatible with
      Philips VisaPure Essential
      Replacement
      Easy snap-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 3 months

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Awards

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.