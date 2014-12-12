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Discontinued

In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105BK/00

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Gold
Gold
Gold
Gold
Red
Red
Red
Red
Silver
Silver
Silver
Silver

Deep and pure bass – always

The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Deep and pure bass – always

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.

Technical Specifications

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