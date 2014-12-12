Search terms

In ear headphones with mic

SHE8105BK/00
    The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls. See all benefits

      with solid metal housing

      • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Sturdy aluminum housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

      The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

      Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

      The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

      Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.

      Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

      Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

      Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

      Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

      Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

      This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

      Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

      Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Compatible with:
        Blackberry, HTC, iPhone, LG, Motorola, Palm, Sony Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated

