Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected.
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.
