    Minimum wrinkles. Minimum effort.

    ComfortTouch
    Standing garment steamer

    GC557/36
    Get your clothes ready in no time with ComfortTouch standing steamer. Easily refresh and de-wrinkle from top to bottom with the innovative FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard. This standing clothes steamer heats up in seconds.
    extra long style board
    Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom
    flexible steamer
    Flexible steamer head for effortless steaming
    ready to use
    Ready to use in 45 seconds
    HKD1,698.00
    extra support

    Extra support
    for wrinkle-free clothes

     

    Our extra-long StyleBoard offers a handy flat surface to give you added support as you steam clothes. Press the fabric between FlexHead steam plate and StyleBoard for easy, effective vertical steaming.
    more control

    More control
    with less effort

     

    Our innovative FlexHead easily adjusts as you steam from top to  the bottom of your clothes, with less bending or kneeling. The flexible plate on the steamer head ensures more contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for more efficient results.
    five steam settings

    Five steam settings
    for any fabric

     

    Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from delicates to thicker fabrics. Steamer heats up in 45 seconds so you can quickly steam.
    how to steam clothes

    How to steam clothes

     

    Garment steamers can provide a new wrinkle-free experience. Learn more on how to use Philips standing clothes steamers and handheld steamers to steam clothes.

    five reasons why you need a garment steamer

    5 reasons why you need a garment steamer

     

    You’re busy and you need your clothes to shine as much as you do.  You don’t want to break out an ironing board every time you just want to touch up your clothes, garment steamers can be a great addition to your garment care routine.

    Power
    • 2020-2200W
    • 1680-2000W
    • 1350-1600W
    • 1350-1600W

    Technology
    • Dual Heating Technology for higher steam temperature
    • OptimalTEMP Heated Plate
    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • FlexHead Technology
    • -
    • -

    Steam boost
    • 90g
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Continuous Steam
    • 35 g/min
    • 40 g/min
    • 32 g/min
    • 32 g/min

    Steam levels
    • 6 levels, can select from handle
    • 5 levels
    • 3 levels
    • 2 levels

    Water tank capacity
    • 2L, detachable
    • 1.8L, detachable
    • 2L, detachable
    • 1.4L, detachable

    Adjustable poles
    • Adjustable double poles
    • Adjustable double poles

    Other features
    • 30° Tiltable ErgoFit board
    • Triple Precision Tips
    • Steam Trigger
    • Extra-long StyleBoard
    • Hang&Lock
    • Extra large steam plate
    • -

    Scale Management
    • Fully auto PureSteam Technology, no manual de-calc needed
    • Easy rinse calc solution
    • Easy rinse calc solution
    • Easy rinse calc solution

    Accessory
    • ErgoFit board
    • Gloves
    • Garment hanger
    • Brush
    • Gloves
    • Hanger
    • Gloves
    • Hanger
    • Gloves
    * Suggested retail price

