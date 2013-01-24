主頁
蒸氣掛熨機
gc557 banner

蒸氣掛熨機

輕巧、可摺合
便攜快捷
方便有效

強大專業

    熨平縐褶 毫不費力

    ComfortTouch
    熨板掛熨機

    GC557/36
    ComfortTouch熨板掛熨機，備創新FlexHead彈性蒸氣頭及特長掛熨板，瞬間加熱即可輕鬆熨平縐褶；令衣物煥然一新 。
    垂直和水平图标
    特長 StyleBoard 可令衣物內外均呈現最佳效果
    智能流图标
    彈性蒸氣頭，自動調節熨壓板角度以緊貼衣料
    开始图标
    45秒特快預熱
    建議零售價: HK$1,698.00
    GC557

    使用 ComfortTouch 快速作好準備  

    video
    額外支撐

    額外支撐
    帶來無縐褶的衣物

     

    備有特長掛熨板，讓您在以蒸氣熨燙衣物時獲得額外的支撐，更迅速熨直衣物。
    更好控制，更省力

    更好控制
    更方便

     

    創新FlexHead彈性蒸氣頭，自動調節熨壓板角度以緊貼衣料，防止蒸氣流失；省卻彎腰跪下的麻煩，達致更佳熨衣效果。
    5 段蒸氣設定

    5 段蒸氣程度調校
    適合任何物料

     

    不同衣料需要不同蒸氣量，才可發揮最佳效果。5 段蒸氣程度調校，無論是精細衣物或較厚物料，總有合適的蒸氣設定。掛熨機只需 45 秒加熱便可使用，助您快速熨衣。
    如何蒸熨衣服

    如何蒸熨衣服?

     

    蒸氣掛熨機可為您帶來全新的熨衣體驗，立即了解更多如何使用Philips直立式蒸氣掛熨機和手提式蒸氣掛熨機蒸熨衣服。

    您需要蒸氣掛熨機的 5 個原因

    您需要蒸氣掛熨機的 5 個原因

     

    現實中您是個大忙人，每日出門前你都希望能迅速整理你的衣物? 蒸氣掛熨機絕對是您日常衣物護理的理想選擇。

    挑選最適合您的衣物蒸氣掛熨機

    ProTouch

    ProTouch

    ProTouch

    HK$2,598.00*
    直立式蒸氣掛熨機
    與當前選擇進行比較
    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    HK$1,698.00*
    蒸氣掛熨機
    與當前選擇進行比較
    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    HK$898.00*
    蒸氣掛熨機
    與當前選擇進行比較
    Easy Touch

    Easy Touch

    Easy Touch

    HK$638.00*
    直立式蒸氣掛熨機
    與當前選擇進行比較

    功率
    • 2020-2200瓦
    • 1680-2000瓦
    • 1350-1600瓦
    • 1350-1600瓦

    獨特掛熨技術
    • 雙重加熱技術，蒸氣更高溫
    • OptimalTEMP免調校溫控熨壓板
    • 高達6 bars蒸氣壓力
    • FlexHead彈性蒸氣頭
    • -
    • -

    強力蒸氣噴射
    • 90克
    • -
    • -
    • -

    持續蒸氣
    • 35 克/分鐘
    • 40克/分鐘
    • 32克/分鐘
    • 32克/分鐘

    蒸氣設定
    • 6段(連ECO環保模式)，可於噴頭直接調校
    • 5段
    • 3段
    • 2段

    水箱容量
    • 2公升,分離式
    • 1.8公升,分離式
    • 2公升,分離式
    • 1.4公升,分離式

    可伸縮掛熨架
    • 伸縮雙掛桿設計
    • 伸縮雙掛桿設計

    其他特點
    • 30° 可傾斜人體工學熨板
    • 三重精準尖端熨壓板
    • 附蒸氣釋放鍵
    • 特長掛熨板
    • Hang&Lock 緊鎖衣架裝置
    • 噴嘴備有特大不銹鋼熨壓板
    • -

    防鈣化管理
    • 全自動恆淨除垢蒸氣技術，無需手動除垢
    • 簡易鈣化清洗功能
    • 簡易鈣化清洗功能
    • 簡易鈣化清洗功能

    配件
    • 可傾斜熨板
    • 隔熱手套
    • 衣架
    • 毛刷
    • 隔熱手套
    • 衣架
    • 隔熱手套
    • 衣架
    • 隔熱手套
    * 建議零售價

    GC557

    GC557
    建議零售價: HK$1,698.00

