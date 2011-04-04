Discontinued
HQ9/51
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
TripleTrack heads
Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx)
Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx)
Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx
HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.