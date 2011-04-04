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Discontinued

PowerTouchshaving heads

HQ9/51

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • TripleTrack heads

  • Fits PowerTouch (PT9xx)

  • Fits AquaTouch (AT9xx)

  • Fits HQ81xx, HQ82xx

Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

Replacement heads for PowerTouch shavers

HQ9 replacement heads are compatible with PowerTouch (PT9xx) and AquaTouch (AT9xx) shavers.

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Technical Specifications

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