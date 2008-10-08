Search terms
W3 Premium White
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
HX9063/96
HX9063/67
W2c Optimal White compact
Compact sonic toothbrush heads
HX6073/67
W2 Optimal White
HX6063/96
HX6063/67
C3 Premium Plaque Defense
HX9043/96
HX9043/67
HX9053/67
HX9033/05
HX9023/05
HX9013/67
HX9013/05
HX9003/05
HX6073/05
HX6066/69
HX6063/35
HX6063/05
HX6053/05
HX6023/05
HX6023/02
HX6021/02
HX6016/63
HX6013/02
HX6011/05
HX6011/02
C2 Optimal Plaque Defense
(formerly ProResults plaque control)
HX9023/67
G3 Premium Gum Care
HX9053/96
G2 Optimal Gum Care
(formerly ProResults gum health)
HX9033/67
i InterCare
HX9003/67
C1 ProResults
HX6013/63
S Sensitive
HX6053/63
Standard toothbrush variety pack
HX9073/96
HX9073/67
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