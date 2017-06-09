Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Our best ever toothbrush,
for complete oral care

DiamondClean Smart

DiamondClean Smart

9700 Series

9500 Series

    Feel confident,
    with 100% coverage.

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,998.00
    Sensors and app help you perfect your technique, and get a complete clean.
    Premium brush heads give you exceptional oral health results.
    5 modes and 3 intensities let you focus on each aspect of your oral health.
    Smart brush heads automatically select optimal mode and intensity.

    You'll not only get our best toothbrush, you'll also get our best performing brush heads that give you;
    Up to 10 times more plaque removal

    Up to 7 times healthier gums in just 2 weeks

    Up to 100% more stain removal in just 3 days

    Long-lasting fresh breath
    * than a manual toothbrush

    ** than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

    What makes this the world's most intelligent toothbrush?

     

    The DiamondClean Smart has some handy sidekicks—its connected app and smart sensor suite. They work together to give you confidence in your oral care.

    DiamonClean Smart sensor suite
    Feature 1 - Real time feedback
    Our smart sensors take the guesswork out of brushing. Real-time feedback helps get your brushing technique to 100%.
    Feature 2 - Missed spots
    The location sensor tracks your coverage, so you can see exactly where you've brushed, and where you've missed. That way you can get 100% coverage, 100% of the time.
    Feature 3 - Set goals, coaching, track progress
    The app is your straight-talking oral health coach, helping you track and meet your oral-health goals. This way you can feel confident in your smile.

    Brush heads that push all the right buttons

     

    This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.

     

    So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.

    Premium accessories mean it's not just your smile that will look good 

    toothbrush glass holder
    Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.
    Travel case
    Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.
    The DiamondClean Smart comes in different editions and colors

    Discover the differences

    DiamondClean Smart 9500

    HKD1,998.00*
    Compare features
    DiamondClean Smart 9700

    HKD2,198.00*
    Compare features

    Available colors
    • White, black, pink, silver
    • Lunar blue exclusive edition

    Settings
    • 5 modes
    • 3 intensities
    • 5 modes
    • 3 intensities

    Included accessories
    • Deluxe charging travel case
    • Charging glass
    • Deluxe charging travel case
    • Charging glass
    • Brush head holder

    Included brush heads
    • 3 premium brush heads
    • TongueCare+ tongue brush head
    • 3 premium brush heads
    • TongueCare+ tongue brush head
    We have a range of toothbrushes for a range of needs.

    See our range of electric toothbrushes
    • Specifications

      Modes
      Clean
      • For exceptional everyday clean
      White+
      • To remove surface stains
      Deep Clean+
      • For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      • Special attention to molars
      TongueCare+
      • For long lasting clean breath
      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Items included
      Handle
      • 1 DiamondClean Smart
      Brush heads
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      • 1 W3 Premium White
      • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
      Glass charger
      • 1
      Travel case
      • USB charging travel case
      BrushSync Mode Pairing
      BrushSync Mode Pairing
      C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • Pairs with Clean mode
      G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
      • Pairs with Gum Health mode
      W3 Premium White brush head
      • Pairs with White+ mode
      TongueCare+ tongue brush
      • Pairs with TongueCare mode
      Connectivity
      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      • Connected brushing app
      Compatibility
      Compatibility
      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher
      Design and finishing
      Color
      • Pink
      Cleaning performance
      Cleaning performance
      Speed
      • Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
      Performance
      • Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Health benefits
      • Up to 7x healthier gums****
      Whitening benefits
      • Up to 100% less stains*****
      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up in purple
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      TouchUp
      • Ensures 100% coverage
      Timer
      • BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Smart sensor technology
      Pressure sensor
      • Alerts when brushing too hard
      Location sensor
      • Tracks & improves coverage
      Scrubbing sensor
      • Guides to reduce scrubbing
      3D mouth map
      • Highlights trouble areas
      TouchUp
      • To address missed spots
      Ease of use
      Handle compatibility
      • Easy click-on brush heads
      Brush head recognition
      • Syncs with optimal mode
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up
      Battery indicator
      • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Display
      • Illuminated display
      Technical specifications
      Battery
      • Rechargeable
      Battery type
      • Lithium ION
      Operating time (full to empty)
      • 14 days******
      Power
      Voltage
      • 110-220 V
      Service
      Warranty
      • 2-year limited warranty

