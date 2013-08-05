Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin
Replacement Brush Head for Normal Skin care. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
17000 soft filaments gently massage and deeply cleanse the skin like 17000 fingers.
Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
Benefits
Ease of use