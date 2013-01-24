Home
VisaPure

Anti Blemish Brush Head

SC5994/00
1 Awards
    The Anti blemish brush head reduces oil and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores. A combination of long and soft bristles provides gentle cleansing and respects the needs of sensitive, blemish prone skin.

    Suggested retail price: HKD148.00

    Brush head for blemish prone skin

    • For blemish prone skin
    • For daily use
    • Replace every 3 months
    • Easy to replace
    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

    Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Brush for blemish prone skin types

    Effective and gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin. The brush removes dead skin cells and oil better than your hands alone while being extra gentle on your delicate skin. The bristles are thin, long and have bristle ends that have been polished twice thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a more gentle cleansing effect. An extra gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin. Developed with input from dermatologists.

    Developed in collaboration with dermatologists

    Leading dermatologist were involved during the development phase of the Anti blemish brush to ensure that the brush is hygienic and safe to use on blemish prone skin.

    Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

    All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

    Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

    Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

    Replace every 3 months

    For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Use with all VisaPure models
      Yes

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For oily and blemish prone skin types
      Exfoliating
      Removes dull and dead skin cells

    • Ease of use

      Easy to clean
      Yes
      Waterproof
      Can be used in the shower
      Use with cleansing product
      Yes
      Replacement
      Easy click-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 3 months

