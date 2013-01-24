Brush for blemish prone skin types

Effective and gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin. The brush removes dead skin cells and oil better than your hands alone while being extra gentle on your delicate skin. The bristles are thin, long and have bristle ends that have been polished twice thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a more gentle cleansing effect. An extra gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin. Developed with input from dermatologists.