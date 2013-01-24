Brush head for blemish prone skin
The Anti blemish brush head reduces oil and removes dead skin cells that may otherwise clog your pores. A combination of long and soft bristles provides gentle cleansing and respects the needs of sensitive, blemish prone skin. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.
Effective and gentle cleansing for blemish prone skin. The brush removes dead skin cells and oil better than your hands alone while being extra gentle on your delicate skin. The bristles are thin, long and have bristle ends that have been polished twice thereby ensuring less friction on the skin for a more gentle cleansing effect. An extra gentle way to a clean and healthy looking skin. Developed with input from dermatologists.
Leading dermatologist were involved during the development phase of the Anti blemish brush to ensure that the brush is hygienic and safe to use on blemish prone skin.
All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3x smaller than your pores and dense brush reach more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.
Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.
For best results, replace the brush every 3 months. The brush is easy to replace by simply pulling off the brush from the device.
Compatibility
Benefits
Ease of use