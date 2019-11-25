If you’re dealing with particular heavy creases, a steam iron is a great way to de-wrinkle your clothes quickly. Fill the tank with water and choose appropriate setting for your garment, checking the label for advice. Place the garment on an ironing board and use a bit of extra steam on particularly tricky wrinkles. Hang it up afterwards to keep it wrinkle-free.

Learn how to use a clothes steamer and how to use a steam iron for perfectly steamed clothes in just a few minutes, so you’ll look smart and fresh even on your busiest days.