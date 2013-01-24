Home
Sensitive Skin brush head

MS591/51
    Sensitive Skin brush head

    MS591/51

    Replacement brush head for Sensitive skin

    Replacement brush head specifically designed for men with sensitive skin. For use only with the Philips VisaPure Men.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD108.00

    Compatible Products

      Replacement brush head for Sensitive skin

      Specially designed for sensitive skin

      This special brush easily reaches every area of your face

      This special brush easily reaches every area of your face

      This specially-designed brush easily reaches every part of your face, including hard-to-reach areas like the creases of the nose.

      Extra-soft bristles for a gentle cleanse

      Extra-soft bristles for a gentle cleanse

      The specially designed filaments are even thinner and softer than those of the normal brush head, delivering an even softer and more delicate cleansing experience specifically for sensitive skin.

      Easy click-on, compatible with Philips VisaPure Men

      Easy click-on, compatible with Philips VisaPure Men

      Click-on, click-off feature makes the brush head easy to replace.

      For optimal results, replace the brush every 3 months

      For optimal results, replace the brush every 3 months

      For excellent skin-cleansing results, as well as the best hygiene, it is recommended that you replace the brush head every 3 months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning

        Wash with water and mild soap
        Dry brush with a towel

      • Compatibility

        Fits product type
        • SmartClick brush RQ585
        • SmartClick brush SH575
        • VisaPure MEN range (MS50xx)

      • Maintenance

        Replace head every 3 months
        Yes

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

