    The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit of your Espresso machines. See all benefits

    The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit of your Espresso machines. See all benefits

    Real Italian Espresso

    Keeps the brewing unit in your Saeco clean

    • for Saeco Espresso machines
    • for 10 uses
    • Prolong machine lifetime
    • use monthly
    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Maintains the coffee taste over time

    Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

    Protects Espresso Machines against coffee residue clogging

    The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.

    Regular cleaning prolongs the life of your Espresso Machine

    Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee

    Specification highlights

    • Weight of product

      0.1  kg

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.1  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Contents
      10 tablets of 1.6 g

