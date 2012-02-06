CA6704/99
Real Italian Espresso
The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove coffee oil and grease perfectly inside the brewing unit of your Espresso machines.See all benefits
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Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.
The Saeco Coffee Oil Remover Tablets remove all coffee oil residues, while keeping your espresso machine working efficiently for best results.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine to enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance. To ensure a perfect performance overtime, clean your appliance every month or after 500 cups of coffee
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Weight and dimensions
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