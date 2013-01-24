Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

shaving heads

HQ4/21
  • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
    -{discount-value}

    shaving heads

    HQ4/21

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD70.00

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: HKD70.00

    shaving heads

    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Keep a close shave

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut
      • 2 heads
      For a close efficient shave

      For a close efficient shave

      For a close shave made in Europe

      Microgroove for a closer shave

      Microgroove for a closer shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        2
        Fits product types
        • HQ486
        • HQ130
        • HQ132
        • HQ136
        • HQ30
        • HQ33
        • HQ40
        • HQ402
        • HQ404
        • HQ406
        • HQ41
        • HQ42
        • HQ422
        • HQ441
        • HQ444
        • HQ46
        • HQ460
        • HQ468
        • HQ481
        • HQ489
        • HQ801
        • HQ802
        • HQ803
        • HQ804
        • HQ805
        • HQ806
        • HQ851
        • HQ852
        • HQ853

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.