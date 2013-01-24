Home
SmartClick

oil-control cleansing brush

RQ560/51
  • Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control Longer lasting oil control
    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

    RQ560/51

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush

    Longer lasting oil control

    The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result. See all benefits

      Longer lasting oil control

      contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

      • Click-on
      • Long lasting
      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

      Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing

      Specification highlights

      • Cleaning

        Washable

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable

          • Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371

