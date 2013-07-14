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Discontinued

SmartClickoil-control cleansing brush

RQ560/51

Longer lasting oil control

The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result.

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Compatible products
Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9885/36

Shaver S9000 Prestige

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet and dry electric shaver

SP9888/63

contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

Longer lasting oil control

  • Click-on

  • Long lasting

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips brush

Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371