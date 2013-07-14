Discontinued
RQ560/51
Longer lasting oil control
The silky soft bristle, we recommend replacing the brush head every 3-6 months to ensure the optimal result.
Click-on
Long lasting
The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.
Simply click the brush head onto the oil-control cleansing brush, it gives you longer lasting oil-control effect than manual cleansing
Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371