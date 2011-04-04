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Discontinued

shaving heads

HQ8/51

HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

HQ8 has been replaced by SH50

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH50 instead

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Precision Cutting System

Precision Cutting System

The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Technical Specifications

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