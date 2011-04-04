Discontinued
HQ8/51
HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaving heads and get back to 100% performance.
Discontinued
Buy SH50 instead
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.
The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.