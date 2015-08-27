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    SH50 Replacement shaving heads

    SH50/51

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD300.00

    SH50 Replacement shaving heads

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    Reset your shaver to new

    Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

    • MultiPrecision Blades
    • Fits S5000 series rounded shape
    • Fits S6000 series rounded shape
    Fast and close shave

    Fast and close shave

    The MultiPrecision blades raise and cut all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

    For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

    For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

    Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

    Reset your shaver very simply

    Reset your shaver very simply

    1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.

    Recyclable packaging*

    Recyclable packaging*

    At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Shaver series S5000 rounded shape
      • Shaver series S6000 rounded shape
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
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