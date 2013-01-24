Home
    The best water for a more tasteful coffee

    The innovative BRITA INTENZA+ water filter cartridge has been specially developed to protect your valuable Philips Saeco espresso machine against limescale. It filters the water, intensifying the aroma and pure taste of your coffee. See all benefits

    The innovative BRITA INTENZA+ water filter cartridge has been specially developed to protect your valuable Philips Saeco espresso machine against limescale. It filters the water, intensifying the aroma and pure taste of your coffee. See all benefits

    The best water for a more tasteful coffee

    Freshly filtered water ensures intense aroma

    • for Saeco Espresso machines
    • Improves coffee taste
    • Protects against limescale
    • Replace every 2 months
    Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

    Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

    Adjustable water filter settings

    The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.

    More efficient brewing process

    The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

    Cleaner water prolongs the life of your espresso machine

    The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.

    Replace every 2 months

    A regular change of the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.

    Protects your system against lime-scale build-up

    The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.

    Click & go system

    The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.

    Specification highlights

    • Quantity

      1 water filter cartridge

    • Weight of product

      0.118  kg

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      140 x 70 x 60  mm
      Weight of product
      0.118  kg
      Quantity
      1 water filter cartridge

    • Service

      1-year guarantee
      Yes

