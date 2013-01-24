The best water for a more tasteful coffee
Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.
The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.
The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.
The water filter extends the lifespan of your espresso machine, ensuring you can enjoy the best-tasting coffee for longer.
A regular change of the cartridge is important for optimum coffee taste and for consistent protection of your coffee machine. Please replace the cartridge every two months.
The INTENZA+ water filter helps protect your machine against the build-up of limescale from tap water, which affects the taste and aroma of your coffee.
The water filter cartridge easily clicks into the water tank and is ready to use in less than 30 seconds.
Quantity
1 water filter cartridge
Weight of product
0.118 kg
