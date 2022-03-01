Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 充電式牙刷
為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理
體驗我們最先進的電動牙刷：配備 SenseIQ 技術的 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900。這款電動牙刷結合智能、感應及調節功能，提升我們經驗證的聲波技術，為您提供個人化的口腔護理。 查看各種好處
建議零售價: HK$2,688.00
如果您的醫療裝置符合增值稅減免條件，您可以就此產品申請減免稅項，增值稅金額會從上方顯示的價格扣除，請在您的購物籃內查看全部詳細資料。
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 充電式牙刷
為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理
溫和清除多達 20 倍牙菌斑*
- SenseIQ
- 可去除多達 20 倍牙菌斑*
- 15 倍更健康的牙齦**
- 可視壓力感應器
- 5 種模式及 3 段力度
Sonicare 液體清潔動力
Philips Sonicare 牙刷以每分鐘 62,000 次刷毛擺動頻率，溫和而有效地清潔並呵護您的牙齒與牙齦。Sonicare 液體清潔動力透過驅動液體深入齒縫及牙齦邊緣，輔助刷毛達成更徹底的清潔效果。
刷頭更換提示，恆保最佳刷牙效果
您知道嗎？刷頭使用三個月後清潔效果會減弱。牙科專業人士建議定期更換刷頭，因此 Philips Sonicare 牙刷特別配備刷頭更換提示功能。此功能會記錄您的刷牙頻率及力度，並在需要更換時發出提醒。
技術規格
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強度
- 高
-
To boost your clean
- 中
-
For an everyday clean
- 低
-
For sensitive teeth and gums
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電源
- 電源
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100-240 V
-
技術規格
- 電池
-
Rechargeable
- 操作時間（從完全充電到沒電）
-
14 天
- 耗電量
-
Standby without display <0.06W
- 電池類型
-
Lithium ION
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設計和外表
- 顏色
-
Pink
-
服務
- 保用
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2-year limited warranty
- 軟件支援
-
Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
-
兼容性
- Android 兼容性
-
Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
- 藍牙無線技術
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Connected Sonicare app
- 兼容 iOS 裝置
-
iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
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方便易用
- 兼容手柄
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Easy click-on brush heads
- 電量指示燈
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Illuminated icon indicates battery life
- 手柄
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Sleek and compact design
- 計時器
-
BrushPacer and SmartTimer
-
內含物件
- 手柄
-
1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
- 刷頭
-
1 A3 All-in-One
- 旅行收納盒
-
1 Prestige USB charging travel case
- 充電器
-
1 Charging base and stand
-
清潔效能
- 清除牙菌斑
-
效率高出 20 倍*
- Gum Health
-
Up to 15x healthier gums***
- 潔白
-
Up to 100% more stain removal***
- 速度
-
62,000 brush movements / min
-
模式
- 清潔
-
For an exceptional everyday clean
- 深層清潔
-
For an invigorating deep clean
- 敏感
-
For sensitive teeth and gums
- 牙齦健康
-
Gently massages your gums
- 亮白+
-
To help remove surface stains
-
智能感測器技術
- 力度感應
-
- 更換刷頭提示
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Lets you know when to replace your brush head
- SenseIQ
-
Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion
-
Sonicare 應用程式
- 追蹤及進度報告
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Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
- Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
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Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
- Personalized guidance
-
Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.
- 與手動牙刷相比
- *使用 6 星期的效果，與手動牙刷相比。
- **2 天內的效果，與手動牙刷相比。
- *** 根據每天使用標準模式刷牙兩次，每次兩分鐘計算
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