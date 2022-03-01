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  • 為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理 為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理 為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理
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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 充電式牙刷

    HX9996/13

    為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理

    體驗我們最先進的電動牙刷：配備 SenseIQ 技術的 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900。這款電動牙刷結合智能、感應及調節功能，提升我們經驗證的聲波技術，為您提供個人化的口腔護理。

    查看各種好處

    可選顏色:

    建議零售價: HK$2,688.00

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 充電式牙刷

    類似產品

    See all 9900 Prestige

    為您的口腔健康提供個人化護理

    溫和清除多達 20 倍牙菌斑*

    • SenseIQ
    • 可去除多達 20 倍牙菌斑*
    • 15 倍更健康的牙齦**
    • 可視壓力感應器
    • 5 種模式及 3 段力度
    Sonicare 液體清潔動力

    Sonicare 液體清潔動力

    Philips Sonicare 牙刷以每分鐘 62,000 次刷毛擺動頻率，溫和而有效地清潔並呵護您的牙齒與牙齦。Sonicare 液體清潔動力透過驅動液體深入齒縫及牙齦邊緣，輔助刷毛達成更徹底的清潔效果。

    刷頭更換提示，恆保最佳刷牙效果

    刷頭更換提示，恆保最佳刷牙效果

    您知道嗎？刷頭使用三個月後清潔效果會減弱。牙科專業人士建議定期更換刷頭，因此 Philips Sonicare 牙刷特別配備刷頭更換提示功能。此功能會記錄您的刷牙頻率及力度，並在需要更換時發出提醒。

    技術規格

    • 強度

      To boost your clean
      For an everyday clean
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • 電源

      電源
      100-240 V

    • 技術規格

      電池
      Rechargeable
      操作時間（從完全充電到沒電）
      14 天
      耗電量
      Standby without display <0.06W
      電池類型
      Lithium ION

    • 設計和外表

      顏色
      Pink

    • 服務

      保用
      2-year limited warranty
      軟件支援
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • 兼容性

      Android 兼容性
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      藍牙無線技術
      Connected Sonicare app
      兼容 iOS 裝置
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • 方便易用

      兼容手柄
      Easy click-on brush heads
      電量指示燈
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      手柄
      Sleek and compact design
      計時器
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • 內含物件

      手柄
      1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
      刷頭
      1 A3 All-in-One
      旅行收納盒
      1 Prestige USB charging travel case
      充電器
      1 Charging base and stand

    • 清潔效能

      清除牙菌斑
      效率高出 20 倍*
      Gum Health
      Up to 15x healthier gums***
      潔白
      Up to 100% more stain removal***
      速度
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • 模式

      清潔
      For an exceptional everyday clean
      深層清潔
      For an invigorating deep clean
      敏感
      For sensitive teeth and gums
      牙齦健康
      Gently massages your gums
      亮白+
      To help remove surface stains

    • 智能感測器技術

      力度感應
      • Ring lights up purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      更換刷頭提示
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head
      SenseIQ
      Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion

    • Sonicare 應用程式

      追蹤及進度報告
      Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
      Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
      Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
      Personalized guidance
      Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

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    最近查閱過的產品

    • 與手動牙刷相比
    • *使用 6 星期的效果，與手動牙刷相比。
    • **2 天內的效果，與手動牙刷相比。
    • *** 根據每天使用標準模式刷牙兩次，每次兩分鐘計算

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