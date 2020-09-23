搜尋字眼

Performance Series & Play-Fi Sound

Philips TV & Sound，配備 Play-Fi 

多房間體驗及環迴音效 

探索 DTS® Play-Fi®
甚麼是 Play-Fi

甚麼是 DTS Play-Fi? 


DTS Play-Fi 可於任何兼容的喇叭、電視和 Soundbar 上串流優質音訊，完美同步享受。於各個房間或設定區域播放相同音樂。輕鬆建立環迴音效系統。

接下來想聽甚麼？ 

Philips TV & Sound 無線家庭系統
Play-Fi

輕鬆享受家庭音響 


串流音樂至各個房間。烹飪時，仍可透過廚房喇叭收聽電視。建立環迴音效設定。運用 DTS Play-Fi 連接效能與 Philips Sound 應用程式，即可透過家用 Wi-Fi 網絡全面操控。

Download Play-Fi for Android
Download Play-Fi for iOS

打開包裝，連接裝置，盡情享受！

 

連接 Philips 電視與喇叭。連接各個喇叭。您甚至可以透過連接上流動裝置的耳機收聽電視。 

 

電視音效至 Soundbar 及耳機

串流電視音效 

串流音樂至電視

串流音樂 

電視音效至耳機

將電視音效串流至耳機 

建立完美的家庭音響設定  

Philips 杜比全景聲 Soundbar

Soundbars
演譯每個扣人心弦的時刻 

為您的電視打造美妙音效
Philips 無線喇叭

便攜式音響設備
活動時也可享受音樂及收聽電台 

在城市中穿行

