Philips soundbars

演譯每個扣人心弦的時刻

尋找您的 Soundbar

我們最喜愛的 Soundbars  

Philips 杜比全景聲 Soundbar

杜比全景聲 Soundbars


戲院體驗 
 

無論您觀看什麼類型的節目，Philips 的 Soundbars 都能為您營造栩栩如生的觀賞體驗。杜比全景聲型號可產生縈繞滿屋的立體環迴音效。無論是太空飛船滑過上空還是音樂會演出，您都能身歷其境。

享受影院體驗
Philips 電視 Soundbar

適合任何空間的 Soundbars 


線條俐落。機身纖薄。
 

我們的 Soundbars 不僅能為您營造豐富的音效，其簡潔的線條和低調的外形更方便放置，部分產品更可掛墻安裝。無線重低音喇叭可營造震撼的低音效果，且外型小巧，可輕易融入家居環境。

了解 Soundbars
Philips 無線 Soundbar 配備 HDMI

易於操控


為您所喜愛的視聽娛樂提供更美妙的音效 

您幾乎可以將任何訊號源連接到 Philips 的 Soundbars，連接藍光和 DVD 機和遊戲主機等。您可通過音頻輸入或藍牙串流音樂，而配備 HDMI 輸出 (ARC) 的型號讓您可輕鬆使用電視遙控器控制 Soundbars。 

營造層次更豐富的音效

Philips Soundbars. 讓您愛不釋手

Philips Soundbars. 讓您愛不釋手

