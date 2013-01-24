Perfect protection for your espresso machine
Perfect protection for your espresso machine
Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime. See all benefits
Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine
The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.
The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.
Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.
The Philips Saeco decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine
